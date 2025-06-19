Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $125,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $3,909,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $784.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $778.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.58. The company has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

