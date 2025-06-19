Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

