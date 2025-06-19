Eric Sprott Purchases 6,350,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 6,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,884. The trade was a 344.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.21. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

