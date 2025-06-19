Eric Sprott Purchases 6,350,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 6,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,884. The trade was a 344.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hycroft Mining Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of HYMC stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.21. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.70.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.