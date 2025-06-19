Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.