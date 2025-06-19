Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,620,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,880,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,630,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in RPC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,081,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,039,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 306,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPC by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 195,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

