Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.