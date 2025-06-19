Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

