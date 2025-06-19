Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $294.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average of $307.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.21.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

