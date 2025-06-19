Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,383 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3%

CAG stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.14. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

