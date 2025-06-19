Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,792,000 after acquiring an additional 114,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBIN opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

