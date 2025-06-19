Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $13,094,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.