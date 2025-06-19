Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $60.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,977.60. The trade was a 91.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $54,027.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $581,750.73. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.