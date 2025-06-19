Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 574 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.