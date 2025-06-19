Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,918 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Toast by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $418,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,043,964.38. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Chapman-Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,320. The trade was a 24.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,212 shares of company stock valued at $19,551,906. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.18 and a beta of 2.02. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

