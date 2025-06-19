Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1,116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 120.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

