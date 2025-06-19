Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $89,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,039.74. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 751,034 shares of company stock worth $36,486,522 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

