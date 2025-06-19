Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 100.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $294.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.43 and a 200-day moving average of $307.10. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.21.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

