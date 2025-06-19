FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2%

FDX opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

