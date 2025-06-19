Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,287 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 525,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SUSA stock opened at $122.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.