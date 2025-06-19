Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 11,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.93 per share, with a total value of $974,571.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,118,000. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.