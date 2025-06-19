Fifth Third Bancorp Has $294,000 Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,079.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,252.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,283.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $724.75 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

