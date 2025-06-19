Fifth Third Bancorp Has $332,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Generac were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

