Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 614 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1,395.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.69.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $379.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

