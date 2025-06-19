Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$11.70. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$11.70, with a volume of 97,437 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 4.4%

Insider Buying and Selling at Firan Technology Group

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The firm has a market cap of C$294.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Mike Andrade purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Company insiders own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.