First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and traded as high as $41.98. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 6,281 shares trading hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.