First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.19.

First Solar Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

