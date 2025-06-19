Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

