Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.51 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 48.80 ($0.65). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.64), with a volume of 1,007 shares.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a market cap of £150.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.32.

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 0.40 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 90.24%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

