Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

