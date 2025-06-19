Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $765,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,721,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,002,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 460,270 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.1%

BEN opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

