Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,920,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 29,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $366,959,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $351,041,000 after buying an additional 6,486,011 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

