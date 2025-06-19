Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

