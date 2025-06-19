Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares changing hands.
Gainey Capital Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.
About Gainey Capital
Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gainey Capital
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.