General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

