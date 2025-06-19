Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and traded as high as $100.79. Givaudan shares last traded at $100.02, with a volume of 16,357 shares.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

