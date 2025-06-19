Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $177,434,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Graco by 26,738.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,053 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

