Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $273.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $760.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

