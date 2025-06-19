Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.79 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 34.10 ($0.46). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 3,718 shares changing hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.49.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Insider Activity at Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

In related news, insider Oliver Bedford acquired 69,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £25,006.32 ($33,556.52). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.