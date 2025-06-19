Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.79 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 34.10 ($0.46). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 3,718 shares changing hands.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.49.
Insider Activity at Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
In related news, insider Oliver Bedford acquired 69,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £25,006.32 ($33,556.52). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.