Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$0.92. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 500 shares.

Helix BioPharma Trading Up 1.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.84.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on cancer drug development. The company develops therapies in the field of immuno-oncology based on its proprietary technology mainly in the areas of cancer prevention and treatment. Its pipeline candidates are Tumor Defence Breaker L-DOS47, and, V-DOS47 among others.

