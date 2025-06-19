Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.35. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 23,862 shares.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

