Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 242,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.80. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

