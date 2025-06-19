Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.07. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 773,806 shares.

Hypermarcas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter.

About Hypermarcas

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

