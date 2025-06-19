InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 992,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Institutional Trading of InflaRx
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 1,933.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 634,045 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.
InflaRx Trading Up 3.6%
NASDAQ IFRX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.29.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 33,362.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InflaRx
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.