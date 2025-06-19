InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 992,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 1,933.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 634,045 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

InflaRx Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 33,362.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.