Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.