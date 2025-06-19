Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 5.53% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $300.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

