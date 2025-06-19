Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 5.53% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 3.9%
Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $300.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.