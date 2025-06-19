Insider Buying: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,450,400.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,358,088 shares in the company, valued at $126,176,078.48. This represents a 1.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 131,588 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,092.88.

On Friday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 280,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,780,400.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 147,157 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,429.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Sonos declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

