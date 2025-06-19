Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Sells 137,931 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $2,871,723.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,884.78. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $2,015,890.29.

On Monday, June 16th, Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $18.13 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,543,000. B Group Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,866,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,076,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.