Insider Selling: BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Major Shareholder Sells $281,043,336.15 in Stock

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $281,043,336.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,671,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,060,325.45. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 2.58. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.57.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,257,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 331,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

