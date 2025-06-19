Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $7,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,414,654.25. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70.

On Friday, June 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 3,527 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $268,228.35.

On Thursday, June 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 75,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $5,640,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 7.4%

CRDO opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 2.42. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,985 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

