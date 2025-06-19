Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $3,141,877.09 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

