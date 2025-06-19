Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $3,141,877.09 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

